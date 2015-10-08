HONG KONG Oct 8 Li Ka-shing's Cheung Kong
Infrastructure Holdings Ltd (CKI) has sweetened an
$11.6 billion offer to buy the 61 percent of Power Assets
Holdings Ltd it doesn't already own in a rare
concession by the Asian tycoon to independent investors
unconvinced by his original plan.
CKI, the infrastructure arm of Li's empire, said in a
statement late on Wednesday that after feedback from a number of
shareholders, it would raise the share-swap ratio in the offer
by 2.5 percent, hoisting the deal's value to $12.4 billion. It
is also raising a planned special cash dividend by 50 percent.
Li's CKI made the offer to holders in Hong Kong utility
Power Assets last month as part of a restructuring of the
richest man in Asia's business empire that is designed to give
CKI access to Power Assets HK$67.8 billion ($8.8 billion)cash
pile. The combined entity would also have a wider mandate to
invest in other infrastructure business such as toll roads and
water supplies.
Some hedge fund managers and analysts had said that the
original offer was not attractive, raising market hopes that the
deal terms being improved.
Under the new proposal, Power Assets shareholders would
receive 1.066 CKI shares for every Power Assets share held, up
from 1.04 CKI shares as proposed on Sept. 8. They would also get
a HK$7.50 per share cash dividend, up from HK$5 per share it
planned earlier.
Terms of the new proposal would see CKI issue 1.39 billion
new shares, taking the deal's value to HK$96 billion ($12.4
billion). A detailed timetable for the proposal will be outlined
in a document issued to Power Assets and CKI shareholders on
Oct. 20, the statement said.
($1 = 7.7498 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok and Denny Thomas; Editing by Kenneth
Maxwell)