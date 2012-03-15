HONG KONG, March 15 Hong Kong billionaire
Li Ka-shing's Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd (CKI)
said it planned to raise about HK$2.3 billion ($296.31
million) by selling new shares to its controlling shareholder at
a discount, raising funds for general funding purpose.
In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse on Thursday, CKI said it
would sell 50.9 million new shares to Hutchison Infrastructure
Holdings Ltd (HIHL), a unit of Hutchison Whampoa Ltd,
at HK$45.75 each, representing a 4.7 percent discount to the
stock's closing price of HK$48 on Wednesday.
HIHL will subscribe to the new shares after it sells the
same amount of existing shares at the same price to third party
investors. The shareholding of HIHL in CKI will be reduced to
77.96 percent on completion of the deal, from 79.6 percent, it
said.
Li is Asia's richest man, with a net worth of $25.5 billion
as of mid-February, according to Forbes.
CKI is selling shares to raise about $300 million to repay
debt and serve as working capital or to fund acquisitions, a
term sheet showed on Wednesday. Citigroup and HSBC are joint
bookrunners for the deal.
($1 = 7.7621 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)