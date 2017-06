Feb 6 Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing's Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings (CKI) has proposed offering up to $500 million worth of U.S. dollar-denominated securities.

The fixed rate callable perpetual securities would be issued by Bank of New York Mellon, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Shares of Cheung Kong last closed at HK$43.25.

(Reporting by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)