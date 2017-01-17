Jan 17 Claire's Inc, known for its affordable jewelry and ear piercing services, said it was withdrawing its plans to go public, more than three years after filing for an initial public offering.

The company, which is owned by Apollo Management VI LP, had sought to raise $100 million when it filed for its IPO in May 2013.