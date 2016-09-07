By Tova Cohen
TEL AVIV, Sept 7 Argentinian businessman Eduardo
Elsztain, the controlling shareholder in Israeli conglomerate
IDB Development Corp, said on Wednesday he has appointed
JPMorgan to find a buyer for the group's subsidiary Clal
Insurance.
IDB is required to sell its stake in Clal to abide by
Israeli regulatory requirements that prohibit holding companies
from owning both financial and non-financial businesses.
The latest move follows two failed attempts by IDB to sell
its 55 percent stake in Clal, one of Israel's biggest insurers,
to Chinese investors.
"We are spending a lot of money, time and effort to achieve
... a sale," Elsztain told a news conference to mark four years
since he invested in IDB.
IDB's holdings include Cellcom, Israel's biggest
mobile phone operator, and leading supermarket chain Shufersal
.
Another Israeli conglomerate, Delek Group, has
also run into difficulties selling its 52 percent stake in
insurer Phoenix Holdings. Last month Delek agreed to
sell the stake to China's Fujian Yango Group but the
deal is still awaiting regulatory approval.
IDB had an agreement with Israel's capital markets and
insurance regulator that if it did not sell Clal by early 2016,
it would have to sell 5 percent of the insurer every four
months. But the matter has been taken up by the Tel Aviv
District court, which has yet to make a final decision.
"A forced sale will make a tremendous loss to shareholders,"
Elsztain said.
Elsztain, who has invested nearly 2.5 billion shekels ($665
million) in IDB, acquired the heavily indebted group from former
Israeli tycoon Nochi Dankner when it was structured as a
six-layer pyramid with one holding company controlling another
and had 16 billion shekels in debt.
It has since been reduced to two layers with the now private
IDB Development owning 76 percent of Discount Investment Corp
, which in turn holds stakes in Cellcom, Shufersal and
other companies. IDB and Discount combined now have debt of 5.6
billion shekels.
"Hopefully in a year's time we will only have one level,"
said Elsztain.
($1 = 3.7579 shekels)
(Editing by Steven Scheer, Greg Mahlich)