TEL AVIV Jan 11 Migdal Insurance and Financial Holdings is in talks to join the Viola private equity group in its bid to buy a 40 percent stake in Clal Industries from Israeli conglomerate IDB Development, the insurer said on Wednesday.

Last week, IDB said it was in talks to sell a 40 percent stake in Clal to Viola at a price that would value the entire company at 3.8 billion shekels ($990 million).

IDB owns 60.5 percent of Clal, whose holdings include the Nesher cement company, Hadera Paper , retailer Golf & Co, Clal Energy and Clal Biotech .

Clal has a market value of 2.9 billion shekels.

IDB, a subsidiary of IDB Holding Corp, which is controlled by businessman Nochi Dankner, has said in the past it wanted to reduce its holdings in Israel while investing more abroad.

Migdal, one of Israel's largest insurance groups, is 70 percent owned by Italian insurer Generali And 10 percent by Bank Leumi. ($1 = 3.84 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Dan Lalor)