TEL AVIV Oct 6 Hong Kong's JT Capital
Management has revealed the group of investors seeking to buy
control of Israel's Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings
, Clal's parent company IDB Development said on Sunday.
Businessman Li Haifeng, who owns JT Capital, would have a
12.5 percent stake in the group of investors, Chinese financial
institution New Times Trust Co would take 71 percent and
Rongtong Fund Management Co of China would hold 16.5 percent.
The investors provided documents demonstrating financial
means of at least $700 million.
In August, Israeli conglomerate IDB Development
said it had agreed to sell a third of Clal to JT Capital for
1.472 billion shekels ($415 million) to meet a court deadline
for settling its debts.
The agreement between JT Capital and IDB stated that within
45 days the potential buyer would present details of the group
of investors as well as documents attesting to their financial
capabilities.
An Israeli court has given IDB Holding, parent of
IDB Development, until Oct. 20 to submit a debt settlement as
Chairman Nochi Danker fights to keep control of the company and
prevent a takeover by bondholders. The court will make a final
ruling on Nov. 25.
Many of the companies IDB owns have been hit by slowing
economic growth and increased competition. IDB Holding owes
bondholders 2 billion shekels, and IDB Development owes a
further 5.8 billion.
($1 = 3.55 shekels)
