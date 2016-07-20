ZURICH, July 20 Swiss chemicals company Clariant is drawing up acquisition plans and is currently talking to banks and investors to finance such a move, Swiss business newspaper Handelszeitung reported.

A potential acquisition could be announced after the summer break, the newspaper said in an article to be published on Thursday. It gave no details of what sector Clariant was interested in, nor the value of any deal.

A Clariant spokesman declined to comment on the company's specific acquisition plans, saying only it was always looking at opportunities to strengthen its position.

Chief Executive Hariolf Kottmann said in February Clariant was looking closely at possible acquisitions, but threw cold water on speculation that the Swiss company could itself be a takeover target.

