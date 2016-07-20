ZURICH, July 20 Swiss chemicals company Clariant
is drawing up acquisition plans and is currently talking
to banks and investors to finance such a move, Swiss business
newspaper Handelszeitung reported.
A potential acquisition could be announced after the summer
break, the newspaper said in an article to be published on
Thursday. It gave no details of what sector Clariant was
interested in, nor the value of any deal.
A Clariant spokesman declined to comment on the company's
specific acquisition plans, saying only it was always looking at
opportunities to strengthen its position.
Chief Executive Hariolf Kottmann said in February Clariant
was looking closely at possible acquisitions, but threw cold
water on speculation that the Swiss company could itself be a
takeover target.
(Reporting by Paul Arnold, writing by John Revill; editing by
Adrian Croft)