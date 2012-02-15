* Q4 profit falls to 10 mln Swiss francs, vs 40.5 mln forecast

* Sees weak start to H1, improvement in H2

* Aiming for further sales growth in local currencies

* Shares rise 3.2 percent, outperform sector index

By Katie Reid

ZURICH, Feb 15 Swiss specialty chemicals maker Clariant is to pay its first dividend in five years in the expectation of further sales growth driven by the U.S. market as the global economy returns to growth this year.

"We have seen a clear revival in the United States over the past 3-4 months and we assume that the developments will be very positive," chief executive Hariolf Kottmann told Reuters on Wednesday.

Clariant, which has been restructuring and last year snapped up German group Sued-Chemie in its largest buy in a decade, is to pay a dividend of 0.30 Swiss franc.

"We are in a better position and are more profitable than we were in 2007," Kottmann said. "We have managed the turnaround. The hard restructuring is over," he said.

Clariant shares were up 3.2 percent at 0940 GMT, compared with a 1.0 percent higher European chemicals sector index.

"Clariant positively surprised on the EBITDA line with strong contributions for the two new Sued-Chemie businesses," Kepler Capital Markets analyst Bettina Edmondston said, adding she would increase her estimates for 2012-13.

Clariant, whose products put colour into plastics, said its first-half performance was likely to be worse than in 2011 due to a tough comparison base.

Fourth-quarter net profit fell to 10 million Swiss francs ($11 million) from 47 million in the 2010 period, missing a forecast for 40.5 million as the group took an impairment charge of 43 million from the Sued-Chemie buy.

Sales rose 13 percent during the quarter to 1.9 billion francs, while sales prices rose 9 percent and raw material costs were 10 percent higher.

HIGHER RAW MATERIAL PRICES

Clariant's comment come after U.S. group Dow Chemical posted weaker-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue on weaker demand for electronics, plastics and coatings.

German rivals BASF and Bayer will shed more light on the health of the industry when they post results at the end of the month.

Clariant, which also makes chemicals that add resilience to a new range of Levi commuter jeans, said raw material costs were expected to rise in the mid-single-digit range in 2012. Exchange rates were seen remaining stable compared with the start of the year.

While the company is still interested in acquisitions to bolster its technologies and presence in different regions, they would be in 20-200 million francs range, much smaller buys than Sued-Chemie, Kottmann said.

Clariant is also looking to organise its emulsions detergents and intermediates, paper specialties and textile chemicals units so they can be run independently of Clariant as the company considers strategic options for these divisions, which could include a sale or entering a joint venture.