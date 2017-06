ZURICH Feb 14 Clariant is bracing for a sluggish start to the year, the Swiss specialty chemicals maker said after it posted a sharper-than-expected drop in fourth quarter net profit on Wednesday.

Net profit at the group fell to 10 million Swiss francs, trailing the average estimate of 40.5 million francs in a Reuters poll, as the strong Swiss franc took its toll on profitability. (Reporting by Katie Reid)