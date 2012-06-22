* Strategic options planned within 18 months

* Non-cyclical units to generate 70 pct of sales from 2015

* Says Sued-Chemie contributed significantly to 2011 results

ZURICH, June 22 Speciality chemicals company Clariant said it aims to implement strategic options for three business units within 18 months in an ongoing effort to improve margins as it grapples with sluggish demand and the strong Swiss franc.

The Swiss group said in February it would organise three units - textile chemicals, paper specialities and emulsions, detergents & intermediates - to be independently run. Options include a sale or entering into a joint venture, Clariant said.

The company gave the update at this year's Capital Markets & Media day held in Munich, Germany on Thursday.

The group also reiterated its goal to increase operating profit margins to above 17 percent by 2015 from the 13.2 percent achieved in 2011, and to achieve a return on invested capital above its peer group average through innovation and by growing market share in emerging markets like India and China.

"We will implement these portfolio management measures with the same speed and determination as that of our activities in the restructuring phase. They are an important pre-requisite for reaching our targets by 2015," said Chief Executive Hariolf Kottmann in a statement.

He said that by that time the group would generate more than 70 percent of its sales from non-cyclical business units.

The chemical industry's dependence on highly cyclical machinery makers, car manufacturers and builders makes it especially vulnerable to economic downturns.

The company also said its acquisition of Sued-Chemie had already contributed significantly to the company's results in 2011, and would be accretive to earnings in 2013 by when synergies from its integration were expected to contribute an additional 90-115 million Swiss francs to operating earnings. (Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)