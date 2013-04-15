ZURICH, April 15 Swiss chemicals firm Clariant
has signed a deal with Ecolab Inc to buy some
of its deep water assets in the Gulf of Mexico but is not
disclosing financial details.
Clariant said cleaning services company Ecolab had to divest
the assets to win U.S. approval for its $2.2 billion acquisition
of privately held oilfield specialty chemicals maker Champion
Technologies Inc, announced last October.
Clariant said the assets it was buying included Champion's
oil and gas production chemicals services in the deep water Gulf
of Mexico, adding the deal complemented its strategy to further
expand its deep water operations in the region and globally.
The Swiss company, which sold three of its lower-margin
cyclical units late last year, is currently looking to
streamline even further with the sale of leather, detergents and
intermediates businesses.