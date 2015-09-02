FRANKFURT, Sept 2 Clariant's plan to
separate the largest of its four divisions from the rest of its
chemicals operations could open up the low-margin business to
external investors over time, its chief executive said.
The Swiss group unveiled plans at the end of July to shift
the 2.6 billion Swiss franc ($2.7 billion) Plastics and Coatings
unit, whose products include plastic colourings, additives and
pigments, into a separate, wholly-owned subsidiary.
Speaking on the sidelines of an event in Frankfurt on
Wednesday, Chief Executive Hariolf Kottmann reiterated that
selling the business or taking on a joint-venture partner would
not be on the agenda for the next three to five years.
Plastics and Coatings accounted for more than 40 percent of
the group's total sales last year but had the lowest
profitability of the company's four divisions.
Kottmann pointed to the dangers of trying to sell a business
without first getting it into good shape.
The company in recent years sold smaller businesses
including textile and paper chemicals without having prepared
them internally for the move.
"This divestment process ran in parallel with the
organisational carve out. But that puts the seller at an
economic and strategic disadvantage," Kottmann said.
The overhaul of Plastics and Coatings would, however, make
it simple to disconnect it from the rest of Clariant and
potentially connect it to another entity, he said.
"You should have tents rather than palaces. You need an
organisation where you can plug in and plug out," he said. "It
makes sense to gain strategic flexibility by moving parts from
the palace into a tent that you can pitch and take down."
Plastics and Coatings was well positioned but competing on
price with rivals in China and other emerging markets by vying
to come up with the cheapest production procedures, Kottmann
said.
The other Clariant businesses such as catalysts were mainly
seeking to win over clients with new product features, he added.
($1 = 0.9608 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Mark Potter)