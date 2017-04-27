By John Miller
ZURICH, April 27 Clariant AG is still
scanning for small- or mid-sized acquisitions but is not
dependent on takeovers to meet its mid-term targets for boosting
profitability and return on capital, Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Jany said Thursday.
"We're certainly always on the lookout to see whether there
is a product group or a small company or mid-sized company that
would be an add-on to our own technologies," Jany said in an
interview after the Swiss chemical maker released first-quarter
sales figures that topped analyst expectations.
Last year, talks between Clariant and its U.S. peer Huntsman
Corp ended over disagreement over who would lead such a
combination.
Jany said on Thursday he remained convinced Clariant does
not need to join in major European dealmaking to prosper,
although he would not rule out seizing the right opportunity.
"We are not looking for bigger steps," he said. "On the
other hand, we always have to look at shareholder value, and if
there is something that is not planned, something we don't work
for but happens to be a possibility to significantly increase
shareholder value, we almost have to look at it."
