ZURICH, Sept 14 Clariant's hunt for U.S.
oil- and gas-related assets paid off on Wednesday as the Swiss
chemical maker bought two Texas-based businesses whose products
are used in drilling, fracking and other processes needed by
energy customers.
Chief Executive Hariolf Kottman has lamented that the North
American footprint of his oil-chemicals business was too small,
prompting him to seek takeovers.
Low oil and gas prices have put pressure on acquisition
targets, he has said, creating potential opportunities for
Clariant.
Clariant is buying Kel-Tech Inc. of Midland, Texas, from
private equity firm Arsenal Capital Partners and Irving,
Texas-based X-Chem from NCH Corporation, with the deal to be
completed on Oct. 1.
"It is part of our global strategy to seize business
opportunities in key markets with excellent future prospects
through innovations and bolt-on acquisitions," Kottman said in a
statement.
"These acquisitions allow us to strengthen our position in
one of the world's largest specialty chemicals markets."
The two firms will add about $200 million to Clariant's
annual sales of about 5.8 billion Swiss francs ($5.93 billion),
it said in a statement, adding it is paying for the businesses
in cash. It gave no further financial details.
Kel-Tech and X-Chem are active in the oil-rich Permian Basin
stretching from Texas to New Mexico which has become the biggest
and fastest-growing U.S. shale oil field.
Clariant will profit from its expanded presence in the
sector especially once energy prices recover, analysts from
Zuercher Kantonalbank said in a note to investors.
U.S. oil and gas exploration and production company Apache
Corp this month said it made a significant discovery in
the Permian containing an estimated 3 billion barrels of oil and
75 trillion cubic feet of gas.
Clariant's specialty chemicals help stimulate production at
oil and gas wells, separate solids from oil and reduce corrosion
in pipelines, among other energy-related applications.
($1 = 0.9774 Swiss francs)
