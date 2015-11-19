(Fixed date in dateline)

By Mike Stone

Nov 19 Private equity firm Lightyear Capital is looking to sell its majority stake in real estate investment manager Clarion Partners LLC for around $800 million, people familiar with the sales talks said this week.

Lightyear helped Clarion's management buy the firm from its previous partner, Dutch financial services company ING Groep NV , in 2011. When that deal was struck, the price and ownership structure were not disclosed.

New York-based Clarion's current management plans to retain its minority interest in the company after a sale, according to the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak about the sale.

Lightyear's stake in Clarion, which has more than $36.8 billion in assets under management, has attracted interest from a larger asset manager, Legg Mason Inc, according to one of the sources. Legg Mason could be eyeing Clarion because it could offer a specialized real estate investment management platform, that person said, noting that it is not clear if Legg Mason is still interested.

Representatives for Clarion, Lightyear and Legg Mason declined to comment.

There are very few real estate asset managers, and they are rarely for sale. However, in October, another asset manager, Russell Investments, was sold by the London Stock Exchange Group Plc to private equity firm TA Associates in transaction valued at $1.1 billion.

Clarion invests in a broad range of real estate assets including office buildings, hotels, residential and retail. The firm offers individual and institutional investors the opportunity to invest in real estate funds as well as separate accounts.

Founded in 1982, Clarion has 274 employees around the world in offices in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, London, Los Angeles, São Paulo, Seattle and Washington, DC. (Reporting by Mike Stone; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)