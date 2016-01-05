Jan 4 Global asset manager Legg Mason Inc
is in talks to buy a majority stake in real estate investment
manager Clarion Partners LLC in a deal valuing the company at
about $850 million, Bloomberg reported.
Reuters reported in November that private equity firm
Lightyear Capital was looking to sell its majority stake in
Clarion Partners LLC for around $800 million, according to
people familiar with the sales talks.
A source also told Reuters at that time that Lightyear's
stake in Clarion has attracted interest from a larger asset
manager, Legg Mason.
Under the terms being discussed, the asset manager would buy
80 percent of the firm, while New York-based Clarion's current
management will retain 20 percent, Bloomberg said on Monday. (bloom.bg/1S17G1q)
Lightyear helped Clarion's management buy the firm from its
previous partner, Dutch financial services company ING Groep NV
, in 2011. When that deal was struck, the price and
ownership structure were not disclosed.
Reuters could not immediately reach Legg Mason Inc, Clarion
Partners LLC and Lightyear Capital for comment outside regular
business hours.
(Reporting by Sneha Teresa Johny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil
Nair)