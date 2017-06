MUMBAI Dec 7 Indian drugmaker Claris Lifesciences Ltd said on Friday it will form a joint venture with Japan's Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory and Mitsui & Co Ltd for its medical infusion drugs business in India and emerging countries.

Claris said its board also approved the sale of its infusion business, on a slump basis, to the company's fully-owned unit, Claris Speciality Injectables, which will eventually run the joint venture. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI)