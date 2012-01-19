* Plans to go public within one or two years
* Expects to be profitable by end of year
* Project management market worth $4 bln a year
By Tova Cohen
TEL AVIV, Jan 19 Israeli start-up Clarizen
forecast its sales would rise by 300 percent in 2012, similar to
last year's growth rate, as it benefits from the rapidly
expanding cloud computing market in which data and processes are
hosted remotely on the Web.
Clarizen, whose technology enables Web-based project
management, also expects to go public on Nasdaq within a year or
two, Avinoam Nowogrodski, its co-founder and CEO, told Reuters.
Clarizen's annual sales are in the tens of millions of
dollars and it plans to be profitable by year-end.
"We have plans to grow this company, building on our
success," he said. "We grew 300 percent from last year in terms
of sales and we don't see ourselves as an acquisition target. We
see ourselves going public."
Last month SAP announced the $3.4 billion purchase
of SuccessFactors as it tries to catch up with rival
Oracle and pioneer Salesforce.com in the
software as a service market, where business applications are
hosted on the cloud, or Web.
Web-based software is popular because companies can vet the
products before buying, pay by the month, and do not need to buy
expensive hardware.
"We are doing for project management what Salesforce did for
CRM (customer relationship management)," Nowogrodski said. "We
have a cloud solution fully hosted by us, users don't need to
install it and we help them manage their work pipeline."
Work and project details for all employees are managed and
maintained in one centralised, online location.
The company's product can also be integrated with that of
Salesforce, whose applications exchange offers customers a link
to Clarizen's product.
Microsoft, with its traditional project management
system Microsoft Project, is the biggest player in the $4
billion a year project management market, accounting for about
one quarter.
Many other large companies such as Oracle, SAP, HP and IBM
also have on-premise project management solutions, or software
hosted on a company's own computers.
"I think in general the cloud is going to replace on-premise
software for 90 percent of the market. This is one of the
biggest revolutions happening now and it's part of adopting the
Internet to be a part of our business operations and not just
part of our private life," said Nowogrodski, who co-founded
SmarTeam Corp, which was acquired by Dassault Systemes
in 1999.
He believes companies like Microsoft would like to move into
this model but are challenged because the technology is
disruptive to their business model.
Clarizen's advantage is that it was built from the ground up
as a cloud company and does not face the difficulties of its
competitors in changing its way of doing business.
Clarizen -- a combination of clarity and zen -- has raised
$37 million, including $12 million last year from Opus Capital,
Benchmark Capital, Carmel Ventures and DAG Ventures.
It has 1,500 clients, including Roche, Federal Express,
Hertz, the state of Indiana and the city of Denver, and it is
adding over 100 new customers a month. A typical contract ranges
from $10,000 to $100,000 a year and 99 percent are renewed.
"We received about 900 orders in 2011 from existing
customers for expansion," Nowogrodski said. "Our business model
creates an amazing predictability because of the recurring
aspect of our business."