STOCKHOLM, Sept 9 Swedish retailer Clas Ohlson posted a fiscal first-quarter operating profit just below expectations on Wednesday, while August sales missed forecasts.

Clas Ohlson, which sells home, technology and hobby products, said its operating profit for the May to July period was 106 million Swedish crowns ($12.6 million), versus expectations for a 110 million crowns profit in a Reuters poll of analysts.

August sales rose by 2 percent to 611 million crowns, lower than the expected 6 percent rise.

Clas Ohlson said it expected a stronger dollar to have a negative effect on gross margin in the coming quarters. ($1 = 8.4229 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Daniel Dickson)