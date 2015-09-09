STOCKHOLM, Sept 9 Swedish retailer Clas Ohlson
posted a fiscal first-quarter operating profit just
below expectations on Wednesday, while August sales missed
forecasts.
Clas Ohlson, which sells home, technology and hobby
products, said its operating profit for the May to July period
was 106 million Swedish crowns ($12.6 million), versus
expectations for a 110 million crowns profit in a Reuters poll
of analysts.
August sales rose by 2 percent to 611 million crowns, lower
than the expected 6 percent rise.
Clas Ohlson said it expected a stronger dollar to have a
negative effect on gross margin in the coming quarters.
($1 = 8.4229 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Daniel Dickson)