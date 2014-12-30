Dec 30Class Editori SpA :

* Said on Monday it signed an agreement with SKY Italia for a partnership regarding the digital terrestrial television (DTT) and the launch of a SKY channel

* The value of this agreement amounts to about 9 million euros ($11 million)

* Said the partnership will also extend to include the advertising agencies of both Sky and Class Editori

