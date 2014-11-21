By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 21 A U.S. jury found that a former
Longtop Financial Technologies chief financial officer was
reckless in making untrue statements or omitting facts about the
Chinese technology company, a rare verdict among securities
class actions.
Derek Palaschuk, who served as Longtop's CFO until resigning
in 2011 amid questions about its accounting, on Friday was found
liable for violating federal securities laws after less than a
day of deliberations by a jury in Manhattan.
The jury will return on Monday to hear testimony about what
damages should be awarded investors, who contend Longtop's stock
was artificially inflated by fraud.
Lawyers for Palaschuk and the investors declined to comment.
Only 13 other securities class actions have reached a
verdict since 1995, when the laws governing them changed, said
Adam Savett, director of class action services at Kurtzman
Carson Consultants.
The lawsuit, filed in 2011, was one of several cases
launched amid accounting scandals at Chinese companies trading
on U.S. stock exchanges.
Based in Xiamen, China, Longtop had a $1.08 billion market
value when the New York Stock Exchange halted trading in the
company in May 2011.
Days later, Palaschuk resigned, followed shortly by
Longtop's auditor, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu CPA Ltd. The auditor
cited "recently identified falsity" in Longtop's financial
records.
Before resigning, Palaschuk spoke with Longtop CEO Weizhou
Lian, a lawyer for the investors told jurors at the start of
trial on Wednesday. In an email summing up the call, Palaschuk
said Lian "informed me the company had been a fraud since 2004."
Danske Invest Management A/S and Pension Funds of Local No.
One, IATSE, brought the lawsuit on behalf of holders of
Longtop's American depositary shares traded from Feb. 21, 2008
through May 17, 2011.
Palaschuck denied wrongdoing. At a July court hearing, he
said he saw no reason "to have my insurance company pay for
something where I wasn't reckless."
The investors had also sued Longtop and Lian, but neither
appeared in court. A judge entered a $882.3 million default
judgment against them in 2013.
Palaschuk's trial was short, as the investors were unable to
call witnesses in China. Palaschuk, who lived in Canada, became
their only fact witness, despite being the defendant.
The case is In re Longtop Financial Technologies Limited
Securities Litigation, U.S. District Court, Southern District of
New York, No. 11-03658.
