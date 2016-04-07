(Adds comment from plaintiff lawyer and Lyft, lawsuit context)
SAN FRANCISCO, April 7 A federal judge on
Thursday rejected a proposed settlement of a class action
lawsuit against ride-hailing company Lyft, saying the $12.25
million deal "short-changed" drivers.
U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria said in a San Francisco
court filing that the amount "does not fall within the range of
reasonableness."
The sticking point, Chhabria said, was that attorneys for
the plaintiffs estimated the total potential claim for expense
reimbursement for drivers at $64 million, and then negotiated
the $12.25 million settlement based on that figure.
The $64 million estimate was based on driver data provided
by Lyft from May 2012 through last June. Lyft later offered
updated figures covering the period through February, which
showed that drivers covered by the class-action lawsuit would
have in fact been entitled to nearly twice that amount - about
$126 million - according to court documents disclosed last
month.
"The drivers were therefore short-changed by half on their
reimbursement claim alone," Chhabria wrote.
Lyft in January agreed to settle the class action, which was
brought in 2013 by California drivers who contended they should
be classified as employees and were therefore entitled to
reimbursement for expenses, including gas and vehicle
maintenance. The drivers, who are currently independent
contractors instead of employees, pay those costs themselves.
The settlement did not reclassify the drivers as employees,
a point that led the Teamsters union and five Lyft drivers to
file formal objections to the deal.
Lyft is among several so-called on-demand technology
companies fighting legal battles with workers who claim they are
incorrectly classified as independent contractors. A
determination that workers are employees would affect the
profits and valuations of these startups.
Chhabria said on Thursday he would approve a settlement that
does not classify drivers as employees. But the deal, he said,
should be adjusted so it represents, at a minimum, roughly 17
percent of the maximum value of the reimbursement claim, or more
than $21 million.
Attorneys can file a motion for a new proposed settlement no
later than May.
"We are hopeful this settlement can be improved to meet the
judge's concerns" said Shannon Liss-Riordan, an attorney at law
firm Lichten & Liss-Riordan representing the plaintiffs. "If
not, we look forward to taking this case to trial as well."
At a hearing last month, when Chhabria first took issue with
the settlement amount, the judge said it would be risky for
drivers to proceed with the case. A jury could ultimately rule
that drivers are contractors and then they would get nothing.
Lyft voiced disappointment in the ruling: "We believe we
reached a fair agreement with the plaintiffs and are currently
evaluating our next steps," a spokesman said.
Under the deal that Chhabria rejected, drivers would have
received an average of $56 each after attorneys' fees and other
expenses, documents show.
Using the updated driver data that covers the period through
February, drivers would have recouped an average of $835 each
under a standard rate for mileage reimbursement set by the U.S.
government, or about 15 times the settlement amount.
Most of the drivers have worked for Lyft part-time, and
would have made less. More than 100,000 of the 150,602 drivers
included in the settlement drove fewer than 60 hours during the
four-year period covered by the settlement.
Lyft has 315,000 active drivers in more than 200 markets
across the country.
