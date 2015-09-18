By Tom Hals
WILMINGTON, Del, Sept 18
WILMINGTON, Del, Sept 18 A Delaware judge
signaled on Thursday that the rules are changing for shareholder
class actions challenging corporate mergers, which are widely
criticized for reaping millions dollars in lawyers' fees while
rarely generating a penny for investors.
The ruling approved a settlement of a class action that
challenged the $3.6 billion sale of Riverbed Technologies to
private equity firm Thoma Bravo. But in doing so, it put lawyers
on notice the main court for U.S. shareholder disputes will be
toughening the standards for the lawsuits, which critics have
labeled a "merger tax."
The five judges on Delaware's Court of Chancery have been
pressured by business groups to rein in the class actions, which
are rushed to court and challenge more than 90 percent of all
merger deals.
The cases settle in just a few months with shareholders
usually only getting more information about the deal. The
company's directors get protection from future lawsuits and the
lawyers who filed the cases usually hope to collect $400,000 or
more in fees.
A Reuters investigation earlier this year profiled one of
the most prolific plaintiffs behind the cases.
Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock wrote he would have rejected
the Riverbed settlement "if it were not for the reasonable
reliance of the parties on formerly settled practice in this
court."
The ability to rely on past practices "will be diminished or
eliminated going forward in light of this memorandum opinion and
other decisions of this court," Glasscock wrote.
Glasscock indicated directors might expect class action
settlements in the future will provide fewer protections for
them, calling the legal releases in the Riverbed deal
"troubling."
He awarded the shareholder attorneys a $300,000 fee, less
than the $500,000 they requested, noting he had to consider how
his decision will incentivize future litigation.
"I think the opinion captures a broader shift that's been
bubbling up in hearings," said Minor Myers, a professor at
Brooklyn Law School. "This opinion seems like it's designed to
serve as a channel marker for future settlements."
The judges have spent recent years attacking the plaintiffs'
side of lawsuits by trimming fees for shareholder attorneys,
encouraging more investigation before filing cases and guiding
boards to adopt corporate bylaws aimed at curtailing the cases.
In recent months, Delaware judges have turned their
attention to cutting the benefits the defendants get from the
litigation, even as business leaders criticize the cases.
The judges have questioned the legal releases, or protection
from future lawsuits, that are part of settlements. The
influential chief justice of Delaware's Supreme Court, Leo
Strine, coined the term "intergalatic releases" because they can
protect directors for all potential legal claims, even ones
unknown at the time of the settlement.
Larry Hamermesh, a professor at Widener University School of
Law in Wilmington Delaware, said the intergalatic releases allow
deals to close quickly and provide a way to cheaply get rid of
the class action. He said corporate lawyers will not like
Glasscock's ruling.
"Will defendants hate this, you ask?" said Hamermesh, "The
answer is clearly yes."
