July 23 DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc
beat rival bidders to buy Classic Media for $155 million to
strengthen its array of entertainment characters, which will now
include "Casper" and "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," the Wall
Street Journal said.
DreamWorks will pay cash for the two-year-old rights-holding
company, which is owned by Boomerang Media Holdings I LLC, a
portfolio company of private-equity firm GTCR LLC, the journal
said.
Classic Media will operate under the DreamWorks Classics
brand and co-Chief Executives Eric Ellenbogen and John Engelman
will remain as co-heads, though the exact organizational
structure is still being sorted out, the newspaper said.
Classic Media formed in 2000, has more than 450 family
entertainment titles and generated $82.2 million in revenue in
the year ended Feb 29, 2012, the WSJ said.
DreamWorks CEO Jeffrey Katzenberg told the Journal the deal
"gives the studio a very deep character library that helps it
rival Universal or Sony."
DreamWorks and Classic Media could not immediately be
reached for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.