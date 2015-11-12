Nov 12 Concho Resources Inc, one of the top energy explorers in the oil-soaked Permian Basin beneath Texas and New Mexico, is seeking to buy Clayton Williams Energy Inc, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

Clayton Williams drew interest from other suitors and may yet decide to remain independent, raise capital or sell assets, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. (bloom.bg/1OHaeRv)

Shares of Clayton Williams, which has a market value of about $700 million, rose nearly 5.5 pct to $61 in after-market trading.

Concho's shares were little changed at $106.72.

Clayton Williams said in October it had initiated a review of strategic alternatives and had engaged Goldman Sachs & Co as its exclusive financial adviser.

Concho Resources and Clayton Williams were not available to comment. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)