July 26 Oil and Gas company Clayton Williams
Energy Inc's quarterly profit fell 23 percent on lower
oil and natural gas prices.
The company, which mainly operates in Texas, Louisiana and
New Mexico, said average realized oil prices were $88.06 per
barrel in the second quarter, lower than $100.07 per barrel a
year earlier.
Average realized gas prices slid to $3.25 per thousand cubic
feet (mcf), from $5.56 per mcf.
Second-quarter net income fell to $32.8 million, or $2.70
cents per share from $42.66 million, or $3.51 per share, a year
earlier.
Revenue at the Texas-based fell 5.4 percent to $104.6
million.
Shares of the company with a market value of $538.11
million, closed at $44.24 on Wednesday on the New York Stock
Exchange.