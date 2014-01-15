* Clean energy investment falls for second year
* Investment down 12 pct from 2012 to $254 bln
LONDON, Jan 15 Global investment in clean energy
fell for a second consecutive year in 2013 due to a sharp drop
in solar technology costs and to changes in European and U.S.
subsidy policy that dented investor confidence, research showed.
Investment in renewables, including wind and solar power,
and energy efficiency technology fell 12 percent to $254 billion
last year, coming after a 9 percent fall in 2012 and far short
of a record $318 billion in 2009, Bloomberg New Energy Finance
said.
"A second successive year of decline in investment will come
as unwelcome news to the clean energy sector, but the top-line
figures don't tell the whole story," Michael Liebreich, founder
and chairman of the advisory board for Bloomberg New Energy
Finance, said in a statement.
"Investment in Europe crashed in large part because of the
falling cost of solar installations, whose volume worldwide
actually grew by around 20 percent to a new record," he added.
Clean energy investment in Europe slumped as Germany, Italy
and France either cut subsidy payments for new projects or
created uncertainty about future support.
"Outside Europe, the picture was mixed, with some countries
increasing and others reducing investment, and Japan the clear
leader in terms of growth," Liebreich said.
In Japan, clean energy investment surged due to a boom in
small-scale solar installations as it tried to fill a gap left
by closing nuclear plants.
Clean energy investment in 2013 vs 2012
2013 total Change from 2012
Europe $57.8 bln - 41%
Japan $35.4 bln + 55%
China $61.3 bln - 3.8%
United States $48.4 bln - 8.4%
(reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by Jane Baird)