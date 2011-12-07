(Fixes typo in first paragraph)

By Leonora Walet

HONG KONG Dec 7 China's clean tech companies are banking on institutions to drum up support for their initial public offerings that may raise a combined $1 billion, but heavy losses among listed peers could weigh on the offerings.

Guodian Technology and Environment Group, a maker of wind equipment, on Monday launched an institutional roadshow for its up to HK$5 billion ($643.22 million) IPO. Beijing Jingneng Clean Energy Co Ltd is in the process of marketing its own up to $300 million share sale.

Both have cornerstone investors backing the deals.

"The IPOs will be greeted with caution in the market," said Tanrich Securities vice-president for equity sales Jackson Wong.

"Having solid cornerstone investors will help raise their profile but won't hide the fact that the sector is underperforming," said Wong, referring to beaten-down clean tech stocks on the Hong Kong exchange.

Thomson Reuters Asia Pacific Renewable Energy Index which tracks clean energy stocks in the region, slipped 50 percent this year, underperforming the benchmark index which was down 18 percent.

Five cornerstone investors including SAIF Partners and China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co Ltd have so far committed to take up a combined $210 million in shares for Guodian's float, according to an IFR report.

Other investors include State Grid Corp of China, China Datang Corp Renewable Power Co Ltd and China Huadian Corp.

China Longyuan Power Group Corp Ltd, SAIF and Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co Ltd are cornerstone investors on Beijing Jingneng's float, but their outlays have yet to be finalised, said IFR.

Analysts said the rush for cash ahead of the new year was reminiscent of the IPOs seen a year ago when green stocks including China Datang Renewable braved torrid market conditions with scaled-down IPOs and underperformed on their debuts.

China Datang, which originally aimed to raise $1.5 billion, went for a $640 million IPO in December last year. Its shares fell 6 percent on debut.. The stock now trades 36 percent below the HK$2.33 listing price.

"I would wait until after (Guodian Technology and Environment Group) lists. There's no rush because this is an industry with very high growth potential, said Ample Finance Group director of asset management Alex Wong.

"But right now, it still represents a risk and in this climate I don't think many will be rushing to get into this." ($1 = 7.7735 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Leonora Walet; Additional reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)