(Fixes typo in first paragraph)
By Leonora Walet
HONG KONG Dec 7 China's clean tech
companies are banking on institutions to drum up support for
their initial public offerings that may raise a combined $1
billion, but heavy losses among listed peers could weigh on the
offerings.
Guodian Technology and Environment Group, a maker of wind
equipment, on Monday launched an institutional roadshow for its
up to HK$5 billion ($643.22 million) IPO. Beijing Jingneng Clean
Energy Co Ltd is in the process of marketing its own up to $300
million share sale.
Both have cornerstone investors backing the deals.
"The IPOs will be greeted with caution in the market," said
Tanrich Securities vice-president for equity sales Jackson Wong.
"Having solid cornerstone investors will help raise their
profile but won't hide the fact that the sector is
underperforming," said Wong, referring to beaten-down clean tech
stocks on the Hong Kong exchange.
Thomson Reuters Asia Pacific Renewable Energy Index
which tracks clean energy stocks in the region,
slipped 50 percent this year, underperforming the benchmark
index which was down 18 percent.
Five cornerstone investors including SAIF Partners and China
High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co Ltd have so
far committed to take up a combined $210 million in shares for
Guodian's float, according to an IFR report.
Other investors include State Grid Corp of China,
China Datang Corp Renewable Power Co Ltd and China
Huadian Corp.
China Longyuan Power Group Corp Ltd, SAIF and
Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co Ltd are
cornerstone investors on Beijing Jingneng's float, but their
outlays have yet to be finalised, said IFR.
Analysts said the rush for cash ahead of the new year was
reminiscent of the IPOs seen a year ago when green stocks
including China Datang Renewable braved torrid market conditions
with scaled-down IPOs and underperformed on their debuts.
China Datang, which originally aimed to raise $1.5 billion,
went for a $640 million IPO in December last year. Its shares
fell 6 percent on debut.. The stock now trades
36 percent below the HK$2.33 listing price.
"I would wait until after (Guodian Technology and
Environment Group) lists. There's no rush because this is an
industry with very high growth potential, said Ample Finance
Group director of asset management Alex Wong.
"But right now, it still represents a risk and in this
climate I don't think many will be rushing to get into this."
($1 = 7.7735 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Leonora Walet; Additional reporting by Clement
Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)