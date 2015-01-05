Jan 5 Clean&Carbon Energy SA :
* Said on Friday that its shareholders on extraordinary
general meeting approved the company's share consolidation
* The company decided to raise nominal value of its shares
from 0.40 zlotys per share to 0.80 zlotys per share
* The company decided to consolidate its 954,128,000 series
A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K, L, M, N and O shares to a total
number of 47,706,400 shares at exchange ratio 20 shares to one
* After the completion of the share consolidation
proceedings the value of the company's share capital will remain
unchanged at 381,651,200 zlotys ($106.19 million)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.5942 zlotys)
(Gdynia Newsroom)