LOS ANGELES Oct 3 Shares of Clean Energy Fuels
Corp fell 5.5 percent on Thursday after the company
said it would distribute a renewable natural gas at some fueling
stations, disappointing investors who had bid up the stock this
week on the chief executive's Twitter promise of "big news."
Shares of the provider of natural gas for transportation
were down 77 cents at $13.02 in afternoon trading on the Nasdaq.
On Monday, Clean Energy CEO Andrew Littlefair tweeted: "I
promised big news this week and I'll deliver," sending his
company's stock up a combined 8 percent over the following two
days.
The stock gave back most of those gains on Thursday,
however, when the Newport Beach, California, company said it
would be the first to commercially distribute natural gas
vehicle fuel made from waste streams, such as landfills, dairies
and sewage plants -- something it has been doing for some time.
"Today we found out what the news is: except that it's not
actually news," Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov wrote to
clients. "This represents a rebranding, pure and simple, of what
the company has already been doing."
Clean Energy will market the fuel under the brand name
"Redeem." It will be sold directly to fleets around the country
and at 35 California public fuel stations for the same price as
compressed natural gas, or CNG.
Clean Energy sold 8.9 million gasoline equivalent gallons of
renewable natural gas last year, according to a regulatory
filing. It said in Thursday's statement that it plans to sell 15
million gallons of Redeem in its first year.
(Reporting by Nichola Groom in Los Angeles and Garima Goel in
Bangalore; Editing by Kenneth Barry)