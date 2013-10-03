(Adds details on renewable natural gas product)
LOS ANGELES Oct 3 Shares of Clean Energy Fuels
Corp fell 5.8 percent on Thursday after the company
said it would distribute a renewable natural gas made from
organic waste at some of its fueling stations, disappointing
investors who had bid up the stock this week on the chief
executive's Twitter promise of "big news."
Shares of the provider of natural gas for transportation
fell 80 cents to close at $12.99 on the Nasdaq.
On Monday, Clean Energy CEO Andrew Littlefair tweeted: "I
promised big news this week and I'll deliver," sending his
company's stock up a combined 8 percent over the following two
days.
The stock gave back most of those gains on Thursday,
however, when the Newport Beach, California, company said it
would be the first to commercially distribute a natural gas
vehicle fuel made from waste streams, such as landfills, dairies
and sewage plants.
The company had previously sold renewable natural gas to
utilities for generating power, but now it is also selling it as
a transportation fuel called Redeem.
Still, Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov said the
announcement was more of a "rebranding, pure and simple, of what
the company has already been doing."
Redeem will be sold directly to fleets around the country
and at 35 California public fuel stations for the same price as
compressed natural gas, or CNG. Because it is renewable, Redeem
qualifies for federal renewable fuel credits.
Natural gas made from waste streams produces far fewer
carbon emissions than conventional natural gas, a benefit that
could help Clean Energy attract new customers, Macquarie analyst
Matthew Blair said in a client note.
Clean Energy sold 8.9 million gasoline equivalent gallons of
renewable natural gas last year, according to a regulatory
filing. It said in Thursday's statement that it plans to sell 15
million gallons of Redeem in the fuel's first year.
The company produces the renewable gas at facilities in
Texas and Michigan and is building a third facility in
Tennessee. It is also sourcing the gas from third parties.
(Reporting by Nichola Groom in Los Angeles and Garima Goel in
Bangalore; Editing by Kenneth Barry and Phil Berlowitz)