Aug 8 Waste management company Clean Harbors Inc's quarterly profit fell 20 percent as a slowdown in natural gas drilling activity in the United States hurt its energy business.

Clean Harbors - whose exploration segment offers land and air surveying, geospatial data imaging and directional boring services - said the slowdown in its U.S. energy business was temporary and it expects a rebound by the fourth quarter.

The net income fell to $23.4 million, or 44 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $29.2 million, or 55 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenues grew 17 percent to $523.1 million.