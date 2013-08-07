Aug 7 Environmental clean-up company Clean Harbors Inc reported a lower quarterly profit and reduced its revenue forecast for the full year due to flooding in western Canada.

Net income fell to $22.9 million, or 38 cents per share, in the second quarter from $23.4 million, or 44 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 64 percent to $860.5 million due to the $1.25 billion purchase of Safety-Kleen Inc in October. Safety-Kleen re-refines and recycles used oil.