May 3 Morgan Stanley's MS Solar Solutions
Corp, Clean Power Finance and solar developer Main Street Power
have created a new $300 million fund to help finance new
residential solar leases, the companies said on Thursday.
Solar leases have boomed in the residential market in the
past year because they allow homeowners to install solar power
with little or no up-front cost on systems that typically cost
several thousand dollars.
Homeowners pay a monthly fee for the systems that is usually
lower than their electric utility bill, reducing their monthly
energy spending.
Clean Power Finance, which has previously raised funds from
companies such as Google Inc, will offer the funds
through its solar software system to a network of more then
1,550 solar installers around the United States.