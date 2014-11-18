BRIEF-Royal Road Minerals announces non-brokered strategic private placement financing
* Royal Road Minerals announces non-brokered strategic private placement financing
Nov 18 Cleantech Invest Oyj
* Cleantech invest and Fortum sign an agreement on strategic partnership
* Contacts and cooperation between Cleantech Invest's portfolio companies and fortum will be increased
* Fortum may distribute or use products and services of portfolio companies
* Agreement also covers sharing of market information, energy consumption data, and technology development
April 20Visa Inc on Thursday reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings and said it expects full-year profit at the high end of its forecast, as it benefits from the purchase of Visa Europe and big credit-card portfolio wins back home.