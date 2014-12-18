Dec 18 Cleantech Invest Oyj :

* Increases its holding in Nocart Oy through a share swap

* Signed deal on share swap with Vesa Korhonen, Managing Director of Nocart Oy, a portolio company of Cleantech Invest

* After share swap, holding of Cleantech Invest in Nocart Oy will increase to about 15.5 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)