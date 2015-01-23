European shares seen down slightly as oil drops, earnings in focus- For more see the LiveMarkets blog
Jan 23 Cleantech Invest Oyj :
* Cleantech Invest forays into next generation energy management and invests in Swedish company Watty
* Says investment is part of a bigger funding round where Watty has secured 10 million Swedish crowns ($1.21 million) to take their solution to market
* Says after investment round, Cleantech Invest's holding in Watty is just under 1 pct
* Watty is a Swedish energy data start-up that aims at making it simple for families to reduce their energy bills Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2540 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
