* Q1 EPS $0.12 vs $1.04 last year
* Q1 rev falls 46 pct
* Shares fall as much as 24 pct
May 16 Cleantech Solutions International Inc
, which makes metal components for the clean energy
industry, posted a steep fall in its first-quarter profit on
weak demand and lower selling prices, sending its shares down 24
percent on Wednesday.
The China-based company's net income for the quarter fell
about 89 percent to $0.3 million, or 12 cents per share, from
$2.7 million, or $1.04 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Cleantech earned 21 cents a share.
Revenue nearly halved to $9.4 million.
Shares of the company, which have fallen about 87 percent in
the last one year, were trading down 10 percent at $3.58 on
Wednesday on the Nasdaq.