BRIEF-EcoR1 Capital LLC reports 7.6 pct passive stake in Tocagen
* EcoR1 Capital LLC reports 7.6 percent passive stake in Tocagen Inc as of April 13 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2pzZABZ Further company coverage:
Jan 16 ClearArc Capital Inc, an institutional investment strategies firm, appointed David Withrow to the new role of deputy chief investment officer.
Withrow, who will continue as director of taxable fixed income, joined ClearArc in 2001 and has about 25 years of experience in the investment sector. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bengaluru)
NEW YORK, May 10 A US$3bn loan backing the US$7.2bn takeover of bakery chain Panera Bread Co by JAB Holding Co, owned by Germany's billionaire Reimann family, is being arranged by a bank group led by JP Morgan and meeting solid demand, several bankers said.