Feb 21 Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc
posted a lower-than-expected fourth-quarter
profit on a fall in revenue from poster and mall displays
in the Americas.
Net income at the world's second largest outdoor advertiser
rose to $23 million, or 6 cents per share, from $4.2 million, or
breakeven per share, a year ago.
Revenue for the quarter rose to $816 million from $793
million a year ago.
Analysts on average had expected fourth-quarter earnings of
10 cents per share, on revenue of $816.6 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company, which provides clients with
advertising opportunities through billboards and street
furniture displays, closed at $12.62 on Friday on the New York
Stock Exchange.