Nov 2 Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc's
quarterly revenue fell short of expectations as the
outdoor advertising company's international sales slipped,
particularly in Europe, sending its shares down 6 percent in
early trading.
Advertising companies such as Clear Channel, whose fortunes
are closely tied to the health of the economy, have been warning
of weak spending because of the euro zone crisis and slowing
growth in China, but they have benefited from political
advertising in the run-up to the U.S. Presidential election.
"Macroeconomic conditions continue to drive uneven
performance across our international markets," Chief Financial
Officer Tom Casey said on a conference call with analysts after
Clear Channel reported a surprise quarterly profit.
"But the weakness in southern Europe, France and the Nordic
countries has been offset by continued growth in Latin America
and the Asia-Pacific region," he added.
Bain Capital Partners LLC, co-founded by U.S. Presidential
candidate Mitt Romney, is part of a private equity group that
owns Clear Channel Communications Inc, which in turn controls 89
percent of Clear Channel Outdoor.
International revenue, which accounted for more than half of
Clear Channel Outdoor's total revenue last year, fell by $1
million in the third quarter from the year-earlier period.
Excluding a $6 million reduction in revenue due to the sale
of two businesses and the effects of currency rates,
international revenue rose 5 percent.
Clear Channel Outdoor, which sells advertising space on
billboards, public transport and other outdoor venues, said
growth in international revenue resulted mainly from strong
demand in Australia, China, and from the Olympics in London.
Competitors include JC Decaux SA, CBS Corp's
CBS Outdoor and Lamar Advertising Co.
Net profit jumped five-fold $17.3 million, or 5 cents per
share, from $3.2 million, or 1 cent per share, a year earlier,
while revenue fell 2 percent to $731 million.
Analysts had expected a loss of 4 cents per share on revenue
of $737.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's stock, which has lost about 45 percent of its
value this year, was down 6 percent at $6.44 in morning trading
on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday.