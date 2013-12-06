LONDON Dec 6 Two clearing houses have completed
a merger creating Europe's largest cash equities counterparty,
the companies said on Friday.
EMCF and EuroCCP said the deal, announced in March, would
bring greater efficiency to European share clearing, offering
cost savings, reduced collateral obligations and cheaper
connectivity fees.
It will also create economies of scale, something considered
increasingly important for market participants in the face of
tougher regulation and thin volumes as the uncertain economic
environment dampens trading.
A central counterparty or clearing houses stands between the
two sides of a trade, backed by a default fund to complete the
trade if one side of the deal goes bust.
The new entity, set to take the EuroCCP name, will compete
with rivals such as Eurex Clearing, part of Deutsche Boerse
, and LCH.Clearnet, in which the London Stock Exchange
has a majority stake.
The combined group will have a market share of around 35
percent in clearing on exchange trades, according to
calculations based on Federation of European Securities
Exchanges industry figures at the time the deal was announced.
Jan Booij, currently head of EMCF, will become chief
operating officer when it launches officially on Jan. 6.
Regulators from the Netherlands, where the group will be
based, and the UK signed off on the tie-up. The financial terms
and structure of the transaction were not disclosed.
The new clearing house will have four equal shareholders,
the current owners of Amsterdam-based EMCF - ABN AMRO Clearing
Bank and Nasdaq OMX - and EuroCCP's owners, the U.S. Depository
Trust & Clearing Corporation and BATS Chi-X Europe.