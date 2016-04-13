FRANKFURT, April 13 Germany's European Energy
Exchange (EEX), part of Deutsche Boerse, is to take
over the remaining 48 percent of its Singaporean Cleartrade
Exchange subsidiary it does not already own to widen its
international reach and complement its core operations.
The move is due to take effect on Friday and involves
purchasing the remaining shares from current owner Freight
Investor Holdings (FIH), a London based broker, which will
continue to operate as an EEX customer.
"This transaction is another important step to enlarge the
EEX Group beyond Europe and beyond energy," Chairman Peter Reitz
said in a statement on Wednesday.
The value of the deal was not disclosed.
Cleartrade's commodities business complements activities by
EEX trading participants active in that bourse's energy
contracts, offering access to more asset classes, global trade
and compliance with regulatory developments, he said.
Cleartrade offers fertiliser, bunker fuel and dry freight
derivatives.
It is a rival to the Baltex dry bulk platform operated by
Britain's Baltic Exchange.
EEX focuses on European electricity and gas futures, with
sidelines in carbon and coal, freight and agriculture.
The statement said that EEX Group board member Egbert Laege
is to become Chief Executive Office of CLTX, in addition to his
function as CEO of Paris gas bourse Powernext, which has been
majority owned by EEX since 2015.
CLTX CEO Richard Baker is to step down and leave the company
in May, being succeeded by Ray Zhirui Ang as chief operating
officer in Singapore, where the bourse would remain to be
headquartered and expand its sales team later this year, it
said.
