UPDATE 10-At least 34 dead in botched robbery of Philippines casino - media
* More than 50 injured in panic to escape - officials (Recasts with death toll, adds company comment)
Feb 12 Clearwire Corp : * Says would need to draw $240 million of Sprint financing and
$200MLN-$250MLN vendoring financing to keep funded to year-end
* More than 50 injured in panic to escape - officials (Recasts with death toll, adds company comment)
* Trump: Other nations won't be "laughing at us any more" (Adds reactions from China, Australia, Fiji and energy industry)