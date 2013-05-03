BRIEF-Blumetric reports qtrly revenue of $7.2 mln
* Revenue for quarter decreased 9% to $7.2 million compared to $7.9 million for quarter ended march 31, 2016
May 3 Clearwire: * Four Clearwire Corp shareholders with 127.4 million shares say they
joined forces to push for a better offer for Clearwire-SEC filing * Four Clearwire Corp shareholders say they agreed may 1 to go
together to talk to Sprint Nextel Corp DISH Network Corp
others about proposed deal * Four Clearwire Corp shareholders say unanimously believe sprint's
offer is too low
* Activision Blizzard extends exchange offer with respect to certain of its senior notes