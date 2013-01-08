UPDATE 1-Daimler says China agreed to adjust pace of electric car quotas
* Daimler CEO says compromise discussed at Germany summit (Adds comment from Daimler chief executive)
Jan 8 Crest Financial, the second-largest shareholder in Clearwire Corp, on Tuesday said it was looking forward to learning more details of an unsolicited bid for the company by Dish Network Corp.
In a statement, Crest also said the Dish bid proved Sprint Nextel Corp's existing offer for Clearwire was inadequate.
* Daimler CEO says compromise discussed at Germany summit (Adds comment from Daimler chief executive)
* Eversource energy says eversource intends to finance transaction with a combination of cash and a small amount of debt