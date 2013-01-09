Jan 8 Satellite mogul Charlie Ergen, the
billionaire founder and chairman of Dish Network and
EchoStar, has cemented his reputation as a wild card
with a surprise $2 billion-plus bid for Clearwire as part of his
push into the wireless industry.
The former professional card player, who made his fortune
after starting out selling satellite dishes door-to-door, has
spent more than $3 billion on wireless spectrum assets in the
past few years in a bid to diversify Dish Network beyond
satellite pay-television.
Ergen's latest bet counts as his boldest yet to become a
player in the wireless space and sets the stage for a battle
with rival Sprint Nextel for Clearwire Corp.
At the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas this week,
Ergen joked with trade show attendees around the Dish booth, and
was polite and friendly - a persona in stark contrast to his
usual hard-charging approach.
As the 59-year-old pressed the flesh, his company was making
an unsolicited $2.28 billion bid for Clearwire, trumping
Sprint's $2.2 billion offer.
Ergen has been raising eyebrows in the past few years by
making acquisitions that do not seem core to his company's
assets, which are concentrated heavily in pay TV. He founded
Dish Network in 1980 as part of a company then called EchoStar,
after selling satellite dishes from the back of a truck with his
wife Cantey.
Today, he is one of the country's richest people with a net
worth of at least $9 billion and controls the No. 2 U.S.
satellite provider with 14 million subscribers. But after
telling investor conference calls that the pay TV industry has
matured, he has looked to diversify and bought video chain
Blockbuster and companies with wireless spectrum such as DBSD
and TerreStar in 2011.
"Like most visionaries he's a little different," said Dish
CEO Joe Clayton on Tuesday, who has known Ergen for more than 20
years. "The boy can see around corners."
In the wireless space, "I would watch him closely because
Charlie is always a disrupter," Clayton added. "I'd pay
attention."
Analysts speculated that Dish's wireless bid for Clearwire
is a power play meant to spark a bidding war with Sprint.
"If he doesn't get it, the worst is, he increases the price
for Sprint. It's a classic Charlie Ergen move," said Wunderlich
Securities analyst Matthew Harrigan.
Brean Capital analyst Todd Mitchell agreed that it is a
typical business tactic Ergen employs, similar to how he
invested in distressed debt of DBSD and TerreStar.
"I think it's a stalking horse bid and the reason why it's a
classic move is because it's a hedge bet. His chief goal is not
to get it," Mitchell said.
Ergen may also be trying to hurt Sprint, which it
squared off against at the FCC late last year. Dish said
Sprint's opposition to some of its spectrum plans impeded Dish's
network building.
"At least part of this may be payback for Sprint's meddling
in the (FCC) proceeding," said Tim Farrar, a telecom analyst at
TMF Associates.
Farrar added that Dish's bid could be adding fuel to the
fire over Crest's objections to Sprint's bid for Clearwire.
Crest, one of the largest Clearwire shareholders, has said it
may file a complaint with the FCC over Sprint not paying full
value for Clearwire.
"It does give Crest a lot more to work with in its court
fight," Farrar said.
WIRELESS DREAM
Harrigan, the Wunderlich analyst who follows Dish, said that
Ergen becoming a wireless player carries a "very high risk,"
with challenges ranging from competing against established
incumbents like Verizon and AT&T and getting access to
cell towers.
Ergen stepped back from his day-to-day running of Dish in
May 2011 to focus on the company's wireless strategy. He spent
the past year lobbying the U.S. Federal Communications
Commission to let Dish use the wireless assets it acquired.
To investors, he has been vague about his wireless bets. In
May 2011, he insisted he was employing a "Seinfeld strategy", or
a plan that does not seem to make sense at first but comes
together later.
He owns more than 50 percent of both Dish and EchoStar, the
set-top box maker he spun out in 2008, and has voting control of
both, which makes him less beholden to shareholders as
executives at other Pay TV companies.
While the FCC finally rewarded his efforts by approving
Dish's plans in December to build a wireless network, Ergen is
still a newcomer to the telecoms industry, which is dominated by
incumbents. But at CES, even the telecom heavyweights were
buzzing about Ergen.
Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam called him a "smart guy".
When T-Mobile USA CEO John Legere was asked whether his
company was interested in a potential relationship with Dish,
Legere told Reuters, "the answer is obviously yes. They'd be
interesting for us to talk to and we'd be fascinating for them."
Risk-taking seems almost natural for Ergen.
He has often recounted about how there was a 50-50 chance
his company's first satellite would fail when launched into
space on a Chinese rocket in the 1990s. The satellite launch
succeeded and Dish went on to generate $14 billion in revenue a
year.
A FIGHTER
A looming takeover battle for Clearwire is no stretch for
Ergen, who has appeared in many highly public spats with
companies and has taken his fights to courts across the country.
Ergen testified in a New York Court in October as part of a
breach of contract case with Cablevision over a failed
joint venture called Voom. But on the same day he was scheduled
to take the stand, Dish paid Cablevision $700 million to settle
the suit.
In May 2011, Dish paid $500 million to settle a patent
infringement lawsuit with TiVo that had dragged on for
about eight years.
Ergen provoked a lawsuit by all the major U.S. broadcasters
last year for introducing a digital video recorder called the
Hopper that has a feature that lets Dish subscribers
automatically skip commercials and threatens the broadcasters'
revenue.
Analysts say Ergen loves leverage, or getting the upper hand
over other companies, which may be the reason he finds himself
in so many corporate battles.
"This is the Dish way," Mitchell, the Brean Capital analyst
said. "Anytime they get a moment of leverage, they'll think 'let
me get you for cheaper,' and will start negotiating."
Still, despite the uncertainty of Dish becoming a wireless
player, investors seem to believe in Ergen's bid to move Dish
away from its pay TV roots. Shares are up 26 percent since Dec.
30, 2011 while EchoStar shares are up 65 percent in the same
period.
A day before Dish's bid for Clearwire became public, Ergen
was entertaining people at the Venetian casino in Las Vegas
where Dish had just held a press conference.
Asked if he was going to hit the poker table to take a
whirl at his old profession, Ergen said no and joked, "me
playing poker would be a gamble."