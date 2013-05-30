NEW YORK May 30 Shares in Clearwire Corp
rose about 20 percent on Thursday after Dish Network
Corp offered to buy the wireless operator for $4.40 per
share, trumping the latest bid from Sprint Nextel Corp,
already Clearwire's majority shareholder.
Shares in wireless operator Clearwire rose to $4.18 in
premarket trade after closing at $3.48 in the regular Nasdaq
session. Shareholders were due to vote on Friday on Sprint's
$3.40 per share offer to acquire the rest of Clearwire it does
not own.
Sprint would need approval from more than 50 percent of
Clearwire's majority shareholders in order to buy the company.
Dish, also competing against SoftBank Corp to buy
Sprint itself, announced its latest offer for Clearwire late
Wednesday.
Dish made a $3.30-per-share offer to buy Clearwire in
January, countering Sprint's original agreement at $2.97 per
share.
"This seriously complicates Sprint's bid for Clearwire," New
Street analyst Jonathan Chaplin said in a research note, adding
that the offer was good news for Clearwire's minority owners,
many of whom are unhappy with Sprint's offer.
But Chaplin also noted complications for Dish, which he said
"has conditioned its offer on terms that Sprint can block." One
problem for Dish and other potential Clearwire investors is that
Clearwire needs approval from Sprint in order to sell the
company or accept a new investor.
(Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)