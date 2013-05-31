* Clearwire postpones special stockholders meeting to June
13
* Crest tells Clearwire to open bidding
* Dish/Clearwire bid could affect bidding war for Sprint
* Clearwire shares rise to Dish offer price of $4.40
(Adds Clearwire statement with details on new shareholder
meeting date, financing)
By Sinead Carew and Liana B. Baker
NEW YORK, May 30 One of the biggest minority
shareholders in Clearwire Corp, on Thursday urged the
wireless company to recommend against Sprint Nextel Corp's
buyout offer after Dish Network Corp made a counter
bid.
Crest Financial, which holds about 8 percent of Clearwire
shares, said Clearwire should open itself to competitive
bidding, and said that even though Dish's bid late Wednesday
appeared superior it may still prove inadequate to shareholders.
In a statement late Thursday, Clearwire said it would
adjourn its Friday meeting in which shareholders were expected
to vote on Sprint's $3.40 per share offer, after Dish's latest
counter bid of $4.40 per share. It said the meeting will
reconvene on Thursday, June 13, giving the special committee
nearly two weeks to decide on Dish's latest proposal.
Clearwire also said its special committee found Dish's
latest proposal to be more "actionable" than Dish's previous
one.
The new offer further complicates a consolidation scenario
in which Dish Chairman Charlie Ergen is also competing against
Japan's SoftBank Corp to buy Sprint, the No. 3 U.S.
mobile service provider.
Sprint is the majority owner of Clearwire.
Some analysts speculated as to whether the Clearwire bid
indicates that Dish would be happy with an investment in the
smaller company or a spectrum purchase from Clearwire.
But Dish said it was not backing down from its bid for
Sprint. "Our Clearwire offer in no way diminishes our interest
or vision for a combined Dish/Sprint," a Dish spokesman said.
Clearwire, which in April warned it could default on debt
interest payments due June 1 if the Sprint deal did not go
through, said on Thursday it plans to make those payments,
totaling about $255 million, on its first-priority,
second-priority and exchangeable notes.
Under Sprint's December proposal to buy out Clearwire, the
smaller company had the option to draw on $800 million in
convertible debt in 10 monthly installments. But Clearwire said
it has decided to forego the June $80 million draw under that
arrangement, upon the recommendation of its special committee.
On the same day that Dish made the bid for Clearwire, Ergen
and other Dish executives involved in the Sprint bid were
holding meetings at Sprint's Overland Park, Kansas, campus as
part of the due diligence process for that offer, according to a
source familiar with the matter.
Whatever Dish's motivation for the Clearwire bid, analysts
said it spells trouble for SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son and
his efforts to gain approval for Softbank's $20.1 billion bid
for Sprint at a shareholder vote on June 12.
Softbank had approved Sprint's bid to buy Clearwire.
BTIG telecom analyst Walter Piecyk said SoftBank should come
up with a higher bid for Sprint soon, as Dish's Clearwire bid
effectively reduces the value of Softbank's bid for Sprint.
"If Masa doesn't figure out how to regain control of the
Clearwire process he may have a much harder time convincing
Sprint shareholders that his Sprint offer is superior to
Ergen's," Piecyk said.
SoftBank gained clearance to go ahead with its Sprint offer
earlier this week from a key U.S. government committee but needs
more regulatory approvals.
Dish, which had tried to buy Clearwire in January, appeared
to strengthen its case with Clearwire by excluding conditions
from the new bid that had made it very difficult for Clearwire
to accept the previous offer.
Clearwire had said it could not act on the January offer
from Dish for $3.30 per share because some of the bid conditions
went against previous agreements that Clearwire had with Sprint.
Since Dish removed some of the conditions in its new bid,
another source said that Ergen appeared to have "made a serious
offer that is actionable" and that the board and its special
committee will have to review the proposal carefully.
"This is a much improved offer from Dish, not just the
dollar amount," said the source who asked not to be named. "He's
got himself in the game now."
A money manager at one big Clearwire shareholder sounded
happy with the latest offer from Dish on Thursday even as the
person declined to comment specifically on the price.
Five months ago, when Dish made its first bid for Clearwire,
"I don't think anybody on the special committee would have
thought that we would be where we are today," the money manager
said. "That's largely because of the resolve of Clearwire
independent shareholders."
Clearwire shares closed up 29 percent at $4.50 on Thursday,
above Dish's latest offer of $4.40, after Ergen started
advertising his tender offer to Clearwire shareholders.
Any purchase of Clearwire would need approval from more than
50 percent of Clearwire's majority shareholders.
Before the latest Dish offer, many shareholders had said
they were unhappy with Sprint's bid for Clearwire - even after
it recently raised the price per share to $3.40 from $2.97.
Crest Financial has been leading a proxy battle against the
deal.
(Reporting by Sinead Carew; Additional reporting by Zeba
Siddiqui; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe, Leslie Adler and Richard
Chang)